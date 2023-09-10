People will not believe false propaganda on Chandrababu: Atchennaidu

Telugu Desam Party state president Kinjarapu Atchennaidu criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his troubling opposition parties and arresting opposition leaders. Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam following the arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu, Atchennaidu stated that Jagan's behavior has reached its peak of madness and accused Jagan of illegally arresting Chandrababu in the skill development case.

Atchennaidu praised Chandrababu for his contributions in making Telugu language famous worldwide and stated that his vision is known to people across the country. He criticized the Chief Minister for allegedly trying to keep Chandrababu in jail every single day, similar to Jagan's own experience of being in jail for 16 months.

Atchennaidu called on senior ministers with administrative knowledge to advise the Chief Minister against such actions and stated that people are not in a position to believe false cases and that Jagan will face consequences for his actions.