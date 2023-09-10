Live
- First single from VJ Sunny’s ‘Sound Party’ entertains in a big way
- Behavioural hacks for mindful eating
- How to plan a social media free wedding
- Chandrababu remand arguments to resume at 1.30 pm
- September last week will be a bash at box-office
- Raveena Tandon reveals her acting secret
- Anand Deverakonda looks ultra-stylish in ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’ first look
- JDS-BJP alliance can split BJP’s Vokkaliga and Lingayat base
- The Panorama of Bharat's Musical traditions presented to G20 leaders
- Book on Bhatti’s padayatra released
Just In
People will not believe false propaganda on Chandrababu: Atchennaidu
Telugu Desam Party state president Kinjarapu Atchennaidu criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his troubling opposition parties and...
Telugu Desam Party state president Kinjarapu Atchennaidu criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his troubling opposition parties and arresting opposition leaders. Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam following the arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu, Atchennaidu stated that Jagan's behavior has reached its peak of madness and accused Jagan of illegally arresting Chandrababu in the skill development case.
Atchennaidu praised Chandrababu for his contributions in making Telugu language famous worldwide and stated that his vision is known to people across the country. He criticized the Chief Minister for allegedly trying to keep Chandrababu in jail every single day, similar to Jagan's own experience of being in jail for 16 months.
Atchennaidu called on senior ministers with administrative knowledge to advise the Chief Minister against such actions and stated that people are not in a position to believe false cases and that Jagan will face consequences for his actions.