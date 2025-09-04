People will punish those making propaganda: Minister Narayana

Guntur: Minister for municipal administration P Narayana reiterated that Amaravati is the safest capital city and condemned those who are deliberately spreading false propaganda about Amaravati, saying that people will not forgive those who claim that no works are happening and only graphics are being shown. He urged such critics to visit Amaravati and see the development works.

He inspected Gazetted Officers’ Type-1 and Type-2 quarters and Group-D employees’ quarters under construction at Nelapadu on Wednesday and reviewed the progress and infrastructure development plans with CRDA engineering officials and representatives of the contracting agencies. Later, he addressed the media.

Speaking on the occasion, he said at present about 13,000 workers and staff are engaged in Amaravati projects, supported by nearly 2,500 machines including proclains and JCBs. With rains subsiding, the works have gained momentum.

He said Type-1 quarters with 4 towers with 384 flats,Type-2 quarters with 4 towers with 336 flats ,Group-D Housing Project with 6 towers with 720 flats.In total, 1,440 housing units are being built across 27 lakh sq ft and are in the final stages.

He said all buildings are planned for completion by March-end, with 50 per cent of the flats will be ready by October 2. However, the units will be handed over to officers only after full completion.

He said some people are deliberately spreading false propaganda that no work is happening. “If they visit Amaravati, they will see the reality. People will not forgive those who dismiss Amaravati as mere graphics. Amaravati is a very safe city” he said.

He added that flood prevention designs were prepared with the expertise of Dutch engineers. To ensure Amaravati remains free from inundation, canals and reservoirs are being developed.