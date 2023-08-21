People will teach befitting lesson to YS Jagan in 2024, says Prithviraj

Amaravati: Tollywood comedian and Jana Sena leader Prithviraj criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule. A movie called ‘Kotha Rangula Prapancham' was made under his own direction.

This film team made noise in Bonakallu in Khammam district on Sunday. All of them came as guests at the house of TV artist Banoth Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking to reporters on this occasion, Prithviraj criticized the bad governance of YS Jagan in Andhra Pradesh. It is certain that people will teach a lesson to Jagan in the next election. He predicted that the Jana Sena will create a boom in the 2024 elections.

Talking about the role of Shyambabu in the movie Bro, he made it clear that he did what the director told him, but he did not do it with other people in mind. Meanwhile, Prithvi said that his daughter Shree is the heroine and his friend's son Kranti is the hero in the movie ‘Kotha Rangula Prapancham'