People will teach YCP psychos a lesson with sandals Nara Lokesh

Amaravati: TDP National General Secretary Lokesh on Monday strongly condemned the attack by YCP leaders on Telugu youth spokesperson Manda Vijaygopal in Kolimigundal.

Responding to the attack on Twitter platform. The days are near when people will kick every single YCP psycho who slapped our Vijay Gopal with the same sandals. What is the police doing if the ruling party is doing worse attacks than the factionalists? It is a shame to make reverse cases against the victims," Lokesh said.

