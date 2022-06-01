People's efforts help me achieve more: PM

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of central schemes virtually and assured them that the Union government will continue to extend support to the poor.

Addressing the beneficiaries as a part of the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan', a public programme marking the eighth anniversary of the Modi-led NDA government, held at Port Kalavani Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, the PM mentioned that whatever development happening in the nation, it is not done by Modi but a united effort of 130 crore people.

Attending the programme as a chief guest, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal listened to the inspiring stories of the beneficiaries of various central schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Kisan Samman Nidhi, Ujjwala Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission and Jal Jeevan Mission. "Under the visionary leadership of Modi, the nation is developing into a global superpower. The social justice provided by the government to the poor of the country has helped the BJP to inch closer towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat and build a just society," he stated.

The platform was meant for a dialogue between the elected representatives and the public to get first-hand feedback about various welfare schemes doled out by the Centre.

Speaking about Andhra people, the Union minister said that the people of AP were quite hard working and the state is full of potential. "It has been recognised by the PM. We must work together to develop the state as one of the best states in the country," he expressed.

Recalling eight years of Modi's rule, the state IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that with the support of the Centre to the tune of Rs 6,000 plus Rs 7,000 contributed by the state government, 52 lakh of farmers were being financially benefitted across the state. Meanwhile, a cheque for Rs 4.62 crore for 23,000 beneficiaries of PM Kisan was released in Visakhapatnam.

Sharing their experiences, some of the beneficiaries spoke at the event.

