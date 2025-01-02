  • Menu
People’s representatives extend New Year wishes

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Maritime Board chairman Damacharla Sathya and others cutting a cake at the New Year celebrations at the MP’s office in Ongole on Wednesday

The present and past people’s representatives and leaders from various political parties and officials wished the public a very happy and successful new year ahead, on Wednesday.

Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy participated in the New Year celebrations at his camp office in Turpu Nayudu Palem. The TDP and Jana Sena party leaders met the Minister and they exchanged best wishes.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy grandly organised the New Year celebrations at his camp office in Ram Nagar.

Thousands of his supporters visited him and extended New Year’s wishes to him. He cut the cake with the Marine Board chairman Damacharla Sathya and the Jana Sena party district president Shaik Reyaz.

The YSR Congress Party district president and Darsi MLA Dr Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy, Prakasam ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, Ongole in-charge Chunduri Ravi Babu, and others cut the cake at the district YSRCP office in Ongole.

They celebrated the dawn of the New Year.

