Perform duties under purview of law, forest officers told

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Forces) Y Madhusudhan Reddy told the forest officers to act with commitment for forest conservation and not to allow irregularities under any circumstances. They should continue to perform their duties within the law despite any pressure, he added.

The convocation ceremony of Forest Section Officers and Forest Beat Officers, who completed six-month training in Andhra Pradesh State Forest Academy, was held here on Friday afternoon. Madhusudhan Reddy, the chief guest at the event, first received the guard of honour of the trainees at the academy playground. Later, he started the convocation ceremony at Vana Tarangini conference hall by lighting a lamp.

Addressing the participants, Madhusudhan Reddy said that the officials, who work within the purview of law, will succeed even though they face initial problems. He wished that there would be positive changes in everyone's performance after the training in the academy. He promised to grant necessary funds for the development of the academy and the improvement of training programsmes. About 17 subjects taught during training to FSO and FBO trainees will be reviewed and changes will be made in the syllabus so that only the most necessary subjects for the performance of duties are taught and some of them will be removed, he stated. Similarly, reforms will be brought into the examination.

Academy Deputy Director MV Prasada Rao welcomed the gathering.

Course Directors V Prabhakara Rao and T Chakrapani presented reports on training management. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (FCA and HR) AK Jha and Rajahmundry Circle Chief Conservator of Forests S Sri Saravanan spoke.

PCCF (Head of Forest Forces) Madhusudhan Reddy inspected various departments, trainees' accommodations and dining hall in the academy. He asked the trainees about their opinion on the training methods and facilities in the academy.

DFOs GG Narendran, Ravindra Dhama, Sheikh Salam, Sai Baba, Appanna, Hima Sailaja, IKV Raju, B Naga Raju, DCF K Rajasekhara Rao, ACFs NV Sivarama Prasad, T Srinivasa Rao, Ramana Murthy, Sub DFOs JP Soujanya, Bharani and others participated.