Performing spl puja to caste leader at temple draws flak

Performing Ksheerabhisekam to Vysya community leader at a temple premises has drawn criticism from all quarters. According to sources, Vysya caste leader, Kotni Ramesh of Palasa municipal town, is an ardent follower of YSRCP Palasa MLA and minister for animal husbandry, Seediri Appala Raju.





Loyalists and followers performed Ksheerabhisekam to the Vysya caste leader, Ramesh by pouring milk on him at Kanyaka Parameswari temple premises in Palasa town on Friday night. This came to light on Saturday as it is went on viral in Palasa town and also Palasa Assembly segment level social media groups.





On learning about it on Sunday several Hindu religious associations representatives strongly objected and found fault with the temple local trust board members, priests and endowment department officials for allowing such events which will degrade the sanctity of the Hindu temples.





"Performing Ksheerabhisekam to human is not at all acceptable which is nothing but attack on Hindu religious beliefs and such events will degrade the sanctity of the Hindu temples" AP Sadhu Parishath president, Srinivasananda Saraswathi strongly condemned.



