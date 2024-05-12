KCR dreams of becoming PM

Hyderabad: Calling upon the people to give 14 seats to the party, BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday said that he would become the Prime Minister of the country.

The BRS chief disclosed his intentions while replying to a question during a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday. The BRS chief said that there is nothing wrong in having intentions to become Prime Minister. “If I get the chance why will I not accept it,” said Rao. He reiterated that the BJP may not cross 200 mark and regional parties would be calling the shots in the national politics. If Telangana is to rule then BRS should get 14 seats. He called upon the people to follow the Dravidian politics. He also said that he would strive for uniting parties to bring up a front after the elections. The national parties will have to support the coalition of regional parties, he predicted.

Reacting on the leaders deserting the party, the BRS chief said that the Power Flower gang has increased these days. He said that all those who joined Congress went for their personal gains. Even a lakh Revanth Reddys cannot do anything to BRS, he said.

Attacking the Prime Minister, Rao alleged that Narendra Modi was limited to slogans and his rule was trash. He also predicted that the BJP will either get one or none from Telangana and less than ten from South India. He claimed that the Congress was in third place in atleast nine Lok Sabha seats in Telangana..

Taking exception to the comments of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge that Hyderabad should be the second capital of India, Rao said that it was atrocious. He said that this is the reason why he advocates not allowing mad people like these to enter into the state. He found fault with the PM Modi’s comments of removing Muslim reservations.

The BRS chief claimed that about 26 to 33 MLAs of Congress were ready to join the party. Replying to a question, Chandrashekar Rao clarified that the name of the party will not be changed to TRS.

Responding to the phone tapping incident, Rao asked what is the relation of CM with phone tapping? “Who is Radha Kishan Rao? There are a hundred DCPs in the state. The intelligence wing gives report to the CM every day. Is the present government not tapping the phones?” said Rao.

The BRS chief alleged that PM Modi had a grudge on him and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hence he was attacking both the parties. The liquor case is nothing. The BRS government booked cases against BJPs BL Santosh and in retaliation the BJP has booked cases and arrested Kavitha. He said that Kavitha would come out without any stain from the case. Modi is a Gobble, he alleged. Replaying a question on attending the Assembly sessions, he said he would attend the next session and they would see the real KCR in the Assembly.