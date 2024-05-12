Vijayawada: It’s over to voters in NTR district

Vijayawada : NTR district election officer and Collector S Dilli Rao said on Saturday that all is set for the polling for the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency and seven Assembly constituencies in NTR district on May 13 from 7 am to 6 pm.

He said there are 17.04 lakh voters in NTR district and 1,792 polling stations have been set up.

Speaking to the media along with Vijayawada Commissioner of Police PHD Ramakrishna at the election media centre at the State Guest House compound, Collector Dilli Rao said more than 13,000 polling staff have been deployed on duty.

He said material distribution will start from 3.30 pm onwards on May 12 at the distribution centres and arrangements were made to provide lunch for the polling staff. He said the election staff should reach the distribution centres on Sunday morning and polling centres’ duty papers will be handed over there.

He said 459 vehicles will be used to supply the material and transportation of election staff through 186 routes. He said all arrangements were made at the reception centres to collect the election materials. Dilli Rao said basic amenities like drinking water, shade, chairs, wheel chairs and medical camps will be arranged at the polling centres in the district.

He said mock polling will start at 5 am on May 13 and stated that adequate men and material are ready to ensure free and fair polling in NTR district.

He said lighting facility will also be arranged if polling continues after 6 pm where more than 1,200 voters cast their votes. He said two ballot units will be used for Vijayawada Lok Sabha polls because 17 candidates are in fray and 20 candidates are contesting in Vijayawada Central constituency. He said 16.86 lakh Voter Information Slips (VIS) were distributed till Saturday.

He said more than 10,000 voters in Vijayawada West constituency are yet to get the Voters Information Slips. Vijayawada Commissioner of Police PHD Ramakrishna said Section-144 was clamped in the district and dry day will be observed from 6 pm on May 11 to 6 pm on May 13 and sale of liquor was prohibited at the liquor shops and bars.

He said more than 5,000 police personnel were drafted for election duty and 400 striking forces will be on duty during the polling. He said stern action will be taken against the persons who violate the election code.

The District Collector and Police Commissioner urged the voters to exercise their franchise and extend co-operation to the administration for free and fair polls on May 13.