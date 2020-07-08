Permanent hospital will be built at Venkatapuram: Minister M Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao has announced that a permanent hospital will be built at Venkatapuram to address the problems of LG Polymers gas leak victims.



Inaugurating a 12-bedded YSR Health Clinic, he said as promised by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a permanent hospital will be set up at the neighbourhood.

The utilisation of the water from Megadhrigedda reservoir will be based on the recommendations made by National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), he said.

Later, the Minister laid foundation for Rs 65 lakh worth community hall and drain works sanctioned by GVMC at Venkatapuram. The Minister was accompanied by Municipal Commissioner G Srijana, Joint Collector Arun Babu and Andhra Medical College Principal P V Sudhakar, among others.