Perni Nani flays Chandrababu, alleges he is behind the Amaravati Maha Padayatra

The Andhra Pradesh Road Transport and Information Minister Perni Nani alleged Chandrababu Naidu of resorting to real estate business in the name of the capital Amaravati. He said Chandrababu Naidu cheated farmers in the past and is cheating in the name of Amaravati Farmers Maha Padayatra once again.

He said that TDP leaders were carrying out Padayatra in pursuit of the farmers and got permission by misguiding the courts. Minister Nani alleged that the Telugu Desam Party for converting black money into white money in the name of padayatra.

Nani said that real estate businessmen were traveling in the name of farmers and asserted that Chandrababu his agents and benefactors were on a padayatra. He said that Chandrababu is the producer, director, and screenplay for the Padayatra. Nani further said that Naidu is making the party workers cheap.