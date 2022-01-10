Perni Nani's meeting with RGV ends, says he will take his concerns to notice of committee

Andhra Pradesh State Information and Cinematography Minister Perni Nani after meeting with maverick director Ram Gopal Varma said that movie ticket prices are as per the Cinematography Act. Nani later told the media that RGV has said what he has to say. The minister said government decisions were being made following the law and opined that there is no intention for the government to trouble anyone. He clarified that the rules are the same for everyone.

Perni Nani said a committee has already been set up on the issue of movie tickets. The next decisions will be as per the instructions of the committee. He said the issues raised by RGV would be brought to the notice of the high-level committee. Nani appealed that only 50 percent of the audience is allowed in the cinema theaters due to the covid conditions.

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma has expressed satisfaction over the meeting with the minister and said that he had explained everything to the minister over the ticket prices.