Personal hygiene key to safeguarding health

Kurnool: Persona hygiene and clean surroundings are essential for building a healthy society, stated Additional Municipal Commissioner RVGV Krishna. He participated in an awareness session on hygiene organised at B Comp Girls High School on Wednesday, as part of ‘Dettol Banega Swasth India’ programme aimed at promoting health and sanitation practices among students.

Addressing the gathering, the Additional Commissioner emphasised the importance of constructing individual household toilets and using them regularly to prevent spread of diseases. He advised students, teachers, and parents to make cleanliness an integral part of their daily lives. Simple practices such as washing hands before and after meals and after using toilet could help prevent several infections, he noted.

As part of the programme, essay-writing and drawing competitions on cleanliness were organised for students and prizes were presented to winners.

School ayas were felicitated with shawls as a gesture of appreciation for their contribution to maintaining hygiene on school premises.