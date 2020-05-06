Petition filed in AP High Court against 75 per cent reservations to locals in private sector

Andhra Pradesh: A writ petition has been filed against the directives of the Andhra Pradesh government to provide 75 per cent reservation for locals in public and private sector jobs. The legality of the decision taken by the government was questioned by Vijayawada lawyer, CH Varalakshmi in High Court. The writ petition was filed in the High Court. The Court, which accepted the petition, ordered the Jagan Mohan Reddy's government to answer it within months. The senior advocate of the Supreme Court, B. Adinarayana Rao, appealed on behalf of the petitioner.

State counsel Sumanth Reddy argued on behalf of the YSRCP government. The lawyers have told the court that employers who give job opportunities are entitled to file a petition; it has nothing to do with lawyers. The court accepted the petition, arguing that public interest in the matter was involved.

The High Court has asked the state government whether the decision to provide 75 per cent reservation in jobs to the local is in lines of the constitution. The counsel appearing on behalf of the government asked for some time to file a counterclaim.