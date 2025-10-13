Petitioners urged to attend PGRS today

Amalapuram: Konaseema district collector R Mahesh Kumar has announced that the Public Grievance Redressal Programme will be held at the Collectorate from 10 am to 1 pm on Monday.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the collector urged applicants and the general public to take advantage of this opportunity to resolve their grievances. He said applicants whose petitions are still pending or who wish to know the status of their complaints can call the 1100 helpline.

He added that people can also submit their petitions online through the website meekosam.ap.gov.in. The collector urged citizens to take full advantage of the programme to seek solutions to their long-pending issues.

All district-level officials from various departments will be present during the event to address grievances directly. Applicants are requested to bring their details and submit their petitions in writing during the session.

The collector informed that once a grievance is resolved, the applicant will receive an SMS notification on their registered mobile number, and official notices or endorsements will also be sent through WhatsApp. He further clarified that PGRS (Public Grievance Redressal System) programmes will continue as usual at the mandal, division, and municipal levels for local issues, while only district-level problems should be brought to the Collectorate’s PGRS.