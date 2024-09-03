PGRS petitions to be resolved without delay

Ongole: The Prakasam district SP AR Damodar assured the public that the urges and complaints submitted in the Public Grievance Redressal System would be investigated and resolved within the stipulated time.



The SP participated in the grievance programme at the district police office here on Monday, interacted with the public, and received 69 urges and complaints from them.

As part of the grievance programme, SP Damodar discussed the issues the complainants submitted in the petitions and assured them of speedy justice.

He observed that most complaints are regarding family disputes, domestic violence, loans, employment frauds, online frauds, land disputes, and other issues and ordered the officers to submit an action taken report on the urges received at the programme.

The additional SP Crime Sridhar Rao, additional SP admin K Nageswara Rao, Ongole Taluk CI K Ajay Kumar, panel advocate BV Sivaramakrishna, PGRS SIs Raziya Sultana and Prabhakar, and staff were present.

Prakasam SP AR Damodar interacting with the petitioners as part of the Public Grievance Redressal System program in DPO Ongole on Monday