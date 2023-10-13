Live
- Delhi carjacking Accused posed as passengers
- KCR to attend minister Prashanth Reddy mother's funeral in Nizamabad
- Devotees rush increases at Tirumala, TTD to release January quota Arjitha Seva tickets on Tuesday
- Infosys in Vizag, a milestone in IT sector in AP: Amarnath
- New Delhi: ‘India, France taking strategic partnership to newer heights’
- SRKR College to hold faculty development programme
- Dehradun: Uttarakhand withdraws rules allowing mini bars at home
- Chandigarh: Haryana clears ad policy for social media-based channels
- Chandigarh: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, Home Secretary appear before High Court bench
- Machilipatnam: Cops told to turn people-friendly
Just In
Pharmacists play key role in health sector: Rajini
Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini said that pharmacists play a key role in the medical and health sector. She felicitated the...
Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini said that pharmacists play a key role in the medical and health sector. She felicitated the pharmacists who worked hard in Covid-19 time, pharmacy college principals and talented pharmacy college students at a programme held at GMCANA Auditorium at Guntur Medical College here on Thursday.
She said pharmacists are also getting identity in our country. She recalled that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy set up AP Pharmacy Council and filled 53,200 posts.
She said the government is extending financial assistance under Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme to the students studying the pharmacy courses.
MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao, Medical and Health department secretary Dr Manjula, AP Pharmacy council president and Arogyasri CEO MN Hareendra Prasad were present.