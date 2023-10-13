Pharmacists play key role in health sector: Rajini

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini said that pharmacists play a key role in the medical and health sector. She felicitated the pharmacists who worked hard in Covid-19 time, pharmacy college principals and talented pharmacy college students at a programme held at GMCANA Auditorium at Guntur Medical College here on Thursday.

She said pharmacists are also getting identity in our country. She recalled that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy set up AP Pharmacy Council and filled 53,200 posts.

She said the government is extending financial assistance under Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme to the students studying the pharmacy courses.

MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao, Medical and Health department secretary Dr Manjula, AP Pharmacy council president and Arogyasri CEO MN Hareendra Prasad were present.