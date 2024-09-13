  • Menu
Philanthropist Chinta Buli Venkayamma passes away

Philanthropist Chinta Buli Venkayamma passes away
Rajamahendravaram: Chinta Buli Venkayamma, the wife of Hero Cycles founder Chinta Pera Reddy and a renowned philanthropist passed away on Thursday at the age of 101. For 25 years, Venkayamma as chairperson of the CP Reddy Charitable Trust was actively involved in various social service initiatives in the district. She contributed to numerous religious and charitable organisations, and under her leadership, facilities such as an old age home, a meditation centre, and a cow shelter were built in Vubalanka.

In addition, she funded the construction of a room for the elderly at the Swarnandhra Old Age Home in Lalacheruvu and supported its operations. She is survived by six sons and two daughters.

Her sons have established themselves in business, while her daughter, Seethamahalakshmi, serves as the Principal of the Andhra University Law College. Her son, Prasad Reddy is a former Rotary President and Vice-President of the Swarnandhra Old Age Home.

Venkayamma’s funeral was held at the T Nagar crematorium on Thursday in Rajamahendravaram. Many have expressed their condolences over her death.

