Photos will influence society: Mandali

MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad addressing a meeting held at ANU on Monday on the occasion of World Photography Day. ANU in-charge Vice-Chancellor Kancherla Gandhara Rao is also seen

Guntur: MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad said that photos will bring a change in society and some photos will also bring a revolution.

He addressed a meeting held at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) on Monday on the occasion of the 185th World Photography Day. He said the photographers in the State will reach the international level and stressed on the need to recognise the photographers.

He said that the media photographers are playing a key role in publishing the photos relating to the people’s problems in the newspapers. He attributed the success of the people’s representatives to the media photographers and appreciated the ANU for conducting the World Photography Day as an academic activity.

ANU Vice-Chancellor Prof Kancherla Gangadhara Rao, ANU Journalism department assistant professor Jyothiramayi and Dr Madhu Babu were among those who participated.

