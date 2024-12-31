Physical fitness tests under strict surveillance

Ongole: Prakasam District SP A R Damodar announced that physi-cal fitness tests were being conducted transparently through 50 CCTV cameras and a surveillance system. He asked the candidates to believe in themselves and not fall prey to people making false promises involving money.

The government is recruiting police constables and has short-listed 5,345 candidates for physical fitness testing. The Prakasam district police have made all arrangements by Sunday. The event started at around 5 am on Monday, with 600 candidates allotted for the day.

District SP A R Damodar launched physical fitness tests and running events for police constable recruitment at the Ongole Police Parade Ground on Monday morning. The tests will evaluate 600 of the 5,345 candidates who quali-fied in the preliminary written examination.

The selection process incorporates advanced technology, with QR codes used to track candidates’ measurements and performances. The events include 1600 m and 10 0m runs and long jump. The entire process is monitored through 50 CCTV cameras and drone surveillance to en-sure transparency. The SP has arranged medical camps and drinking water facilities for candidates.

The SP announced that of the 600 male candidates sched-uled for day one, 235 were reported for biometric verification. He warned against believing middlemen who promise jobs, emphasising that government positions are awarded solely based on merit. The SP threatened strict legal ac-tion against anyone demanding money in exchange for jobs.

Senior police officials including Additional SP (Admin) K Nageswara Rao, AR Additional SP Ashok Babu and other key personnel supervised the events.