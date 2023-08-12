Physical test for SI posts on Aug 28

Mangalagiri(Guntur district): Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be conducted for appointment of police constables on August 28, said chairman of Police Recruitment Board Atul Singh.

He said in a statement here on Friday that the preliminary test for the 315 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) sub-inspector (Civil-men and women) and 96 reserve sub-inspector (APSP-men) was conducted on February 19 in which 57,923 candidates were qualified. However, only 56,116 candidates submitted stage-II online application forms.

The PMT and PET for these qualified candidates would be held at four centres — Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Guntur and Kurnool on August 28. The selected candidates may download call letters on the website www.slprp.ap.gov.in from August 14.

The chairman said that PMT and PET will be conducted for 14,626 men candidates and 2,745 women candidates at Visakhapatnam, 8,246 men and 1,439 women at Eluru, 11,047 men and 1,909 women at Guntur, and 14,007 men and 2,097 women at Kurnool.

Atul Singh informed the candidates to bring a copy of the stage-II online application form along with all original certificates as mentioned in the notification and submit them to the authorities concerned for verification.

Atul Singh recalled that while appearing for the preliminary written test they were allowed to appear for the test without any verification of their certificates and they were informed that the recruitment will depend upon their production of all original certificates including SSC, educational qualification, community, nativity, ex-servicemen, and all other certificates.

He warned that in case it was found that the result of the preliminary test was not supported by relevant certificates the candidate would not be allowed to participate in the PMT and PET. No request for extension of time for production of original certificates would be entertained.