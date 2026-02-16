Pilot project to boost farm productivity through crop diversification

Kurnool: The division of crops and post-harvest management of food grains under the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare, Government of India, has sanctioned a pilot project aimed at increasing crop productivity through diversification.

Titled “Pilot Project for Crop Diversification through AICRP on Integrated Farming Systems”, the initiative will be implemented from 2025–26 at RARS, Maruteru in collaboration with KVK, Banavasi, Kurnool district.

The project focuses on promoting sustainable agricultural production systems to enhance farmers’ livelihoods, resilience to climate variability, soil health, and income security by reducing dependence on monoculture practices.

Dr B Sahadeva Reddy, Principal Scientist (Agronomy) and Project Coordinator, RARS, Maruteru speaking to The Hans India on Sunday has said, as part of the project, extensive field-level demonstrations are being conducted in Nandyal and Kurnool districts.

During the kharif season of 2025, 100 demonstrations on intercropping soybean and bajra in redgram fields were undertaken, comparing the results with sole redgram cultivation.

Similarly, during the rabi season under irrigated dry conditions, 100 demonstrations on maize cultivation were taken up in comparison with transplanted rice.