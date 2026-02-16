Deadly Bhubaneswar Rooftop Blast Caught On Camera

A powerful rooftop explosion in the Bhubaneswar neighbourhood of Sundarpada on January 27 has been captured on CCTV, revealing a sudden fireball and thick smoke erupting from a residential building. The blast critically injured four people, two of whom—a woman and her son—later died during treatment.

Police believe the explosion occurred while explosive materials were being handled on the rooftop. Gunpowder recovered from the site has strengthened suspicions that crude bombs were being assembled there. The injured were initially taken to Capital Hospital and later shifted to a private facility.

Investigators have identified Shahnawaz Malik as the prime accused and are probing the case from an illegal bomb-making angle. Preliminary findings suggest that Malik, along with associates and family members, was allegedly involved in manufacturing explosive devices at the house. Police confirmed that Malik has a prior criminal record.

Given the seriousness of the incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation from local police. The agency is analysing CCTV footage, collecting forensic evidence, and examining whether there is any larger conspiracy behind the blast, while security has been tightened in the area.