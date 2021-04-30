Pilot survey of lands begins in Prakasam

Ongole: The Prakasam district joint collector J Venkata Murali announced that they are making arrangements for comprehensive resurvey of all lands in the district. He inaugurated the pilot survey under the 'YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhukakku Mariyu Bhuraksha' programme at Malleswara Puram in Ongole mandal on Thursday.

The 'YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhuhakku mariyu Bhuraksha' is launched by the state government to provide the conclusive title to the rightful owners after a scientific and comprehensive resurvey of the lands in Andhra Pradesh. The pilot survey is formally launched in the Prakasam district in three villages under three revenue divisions.

The Joint Collector said that the survey being done with the coordination of the Survey of India will end the land disputes permanently. He said that they can identify the borders of the land perfectly with the survey using hybrid technology and drones. He said that with the help of GPS markings and values of latitude and longitudes, one can identify the borders of the land, even though someone removes the cornerstones.

He said that the British used to use chains and links for the survey of the land, and the land underwent many changes like subdivisions due to transactions, conversions for housing, and change of category etc since then, but they are not reported in the basic records. He said that as the land is not surveyed again after the British, there were many grievances about the extent. He said that all of the detail will be entered in the basic records with the resurvey by identifying the markings and borders again so that the real farmer would be recognized.

The JC announced that they are surveying the lands of farmers Anjireddy and Venkata Ramireddy in Malleswara Puram of Ongole division, while the same survey is being launched at Mahankali Vari Kandrika in Jarugumalli mandal of Kandukur division and Sivapuram of Markapuram division as part of the pilot project.

The special deputy collector Sridevi, Survey land and records assistant director Kesava Rao, Ongole tahsildar K Chiranjeevi, Survey of India ground duty surveyors V Gopala Rao, P Govinda Raju and others also participated in the programme.