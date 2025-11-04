Live
- Links to Pulwama terror attack : Man loses Rs 10L to fraudsters
- IT hub Pune now murder hub amid rising crimes, gang wars: Uddhav Thackeray's Saamana
- Court sentences retired sub-postmaster to 3 yrs in jail
- Punjab, Haryana politicians congratulate women’s cricket team
- Vijayvargiya targets madrasas
- Officials urged to ensure speedy disposal of public grievances
- Air quality crosses 400 in several areas as haze envelops Delhi-NCR
- Historic Darbar move resumes after 4 years
- Strive to make Kurnool a leprosy-free dist
- HC dismisses plea by retd BSF jawan seeking Har police job
Pink walk focuses on cancer prevention
Visakhapatnam: Encouraging students and staff to adopt a healthy and proactive lifestyle and in observance of breast cancer awareness month, a ‘pink...
Visakhapatnam: Encouraging students and staff to adopt a healthy and proactive lifestyle and in observance of breast cancer awareness month, a ‘pink walk’ was held in Visakhapatnam on Monday.
Organised by the Women Leaders’ Forum (WLF) in collaboration with the Rotaract Club of GITAM, the event aimed at raising awareness about early detection and prevention of breast cancer. Inaugurating the walk, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the institution Y Goutham Rao expressed concern over the rising incidence of breast cancer in India and emphasised that early detection, timely diagnosis, and increased awareness can significantly improve recovery outcomes. Further, he highlighted the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle including physical activity and yoga.
Arun Kareek, Associate Dean of Student Life, along with members of the club, WLF and a large number of students participated enthusiastically in the rally.
Participants carried placards and slogans promoting breast cancer awareness, encouraging regular health check-ups, and emphasising the strength and resilience of survivors.
The platform served as a reminder that awareness and education act as powerful tools in waging a battle against breast cancer.