Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Pink walk focuses on cancer prevention

Pro Vice-Chancellor of the institution Y Goutham Rao along with students taking part in the pink walk held on the campus in Visakhapatnam on Monday

Visakhapatnam: Encouraging students and staff to adopt a healthy and proactive lifestyle and in observance of breast cancer awareness month, a ‘pink walk’ was held in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Organised by the Women Leaders’ Forum (WLF) in collaboration with the Rotaract Club of GITAM, the event aimed at raising awareness about early detection and prevention of breast cancer. Inaugurating the walk, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the institution Y Goutham Rao expressed concern over the rising incidence of breast cancer in India and emphasised that early detection, timely diagnosis, and increased awareness can significantly improve recovery outcomes. Further, he highlighted the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle including physical activity and yoga.

Arun Kareek, Associate Dean of Student Life, along with members of the club, WLF and a large number of students participated enthusiastically in the rally.

Participants carried placards and slogans promoting breast cancer awareness, encouraging regular health check-ups, and emphasising the strength and resilience of survivors.

The platform served as a reminder that awareness and education act as powerful tools in waging a battle against breast cancer.

