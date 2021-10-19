  • Menu
Piriya Vijaya takes charge as ZP chairperson

Piriya Vijaya assuming charge as the Zilla Parishad chairperson in Srikakulam on Monday

Srikakulam: Kaviti ZPTC Piriya Vijaya assumed charge as chairperson of Srikakulam Zilla Parishad at Zilla Parishad office in Srikakulam on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, she expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for selecting her for the Zilla Parishad chairperson post. She assured to develop rural areas getting funds from the State government.

She said that people can approach her anytime during the working hours if they have any problems. YSRCP Itchapuram Assembly constituency in-charge and her husband Piriya Sai Raj and other leaders were present.

