Pithapuram: Collector Hari Kiran enraged over poor state of PHC

Pithapuram: District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran made a surprise visit to PHC at Virava village of Pithapuram mandal in East Godavari district on Tuesday and was shocked to observe the negligent attitude of the staff in discharging the duties. The Collector on noticing unhygienic conditions prevailing in the hospital became enraged and expressed his anger towards the officials.

He also inspected the toilets, dispensary registers of in-patients and out-patients and found them to be irregular. The registers of the attendance of staff contained no posting of holidays and other details which caused a lot of anger to the Collector. He also elicited information regarding the stock of available medicines. He also enquired about the number of patients visiting the hospital and type of cases attended. He was also particular about the supply of medicines to the patients. He enquired about the number Dengue cases registered since August 2021.

He further enquired about the patients whose cases have been registered regarding their blood tests and the particulars of the lab tests carried on them. He was more concerned in view of the prevalent pandemic as well as viral fevers.

In such a situation the PHC staff should be alert and ready to render service to the people in distress with regard to their health. He strongly advised that a fever survey should be conducted and intimated to the medical authorities. He also wanted them to make a door-to-door fever survey regarding the patients suffering from viral fevers.

He wanted the medical personnel to create awareness regarding seasonal diseases. He also suggested for completing the repairs to the old dilapidated building of the PHC. He told them that he would visit the PHC once again, and if the same conditions prevailed, the he would take stern action against the erring medical personnel.