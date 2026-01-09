Pithapuram gears up for 3-day Sankranti Sambaralu

Rajamahendravaram: Arrangements have been completed for the Sankranti celebrations to be held at Pithapuram in Kakinada district from January 9 to 11. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will inaugurate the Pithikapuram Sankranti Mahotsavam on Friday at the RRBHR College grounds.

After inaugurating the festival, he will lay foundation stones for various development works worth Rs 186 crore in the constituency and inaugurate completed works costing Rs 26 crore. Pawan Kalyan will also visit Indiranagar Colony and Mohannagar near the railway station in Pithapuram municipality limits, which were recently affected by flooding.

On Saturday morning, he will inspect housing sites in the Gollaprolu area and later visit the district police office in Kakinada, where he will review law and order with police officials. He will lay foundation stones for development works worth Rs 10.11 crore at Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada.

As part of the three-day Sankranti Sambaralu in Pithapuram, a wide range of traditional and cultural programmes have been arranged, including Haridasu kirtanas, Gangiredlu performances, folk songs, Veera Natyam, Urumula dance, Tappeta Gullu, Garaga dance, Lambada dance, Dappu performances, tribal Thimsa, Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam and other classical dance forms, along with Kolatam. On January 10, traditional Kerala martial arts Kalaripayattu performances will be held, while rural folk songs and a film music night are scheduled on January 11.