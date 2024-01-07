PJR Social service ls trust founder Jeevananda Reddy performs Pooja in Guntakal

The Founder President of Guntakal Constituency PJR Social Services Trust, Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy, along with senior leaders of the Telugu Desam Party, conducted a special pooja in the presence of Shri Nettikanti Anjaneya Swamy on Sunday. The purpose of this pooja was to make Nara Chandrababu Naidu the Chief Minister and to bring happiness to the people of the state.

After the pooja, Jeevananda Reddy started his new home in Shantinagar Nandu, Guntakal town, with the blessings of Vedic mantras recited by Vedic scholars. Additionally, the New Year PJR Trust Calendars were unveiled during the event. The presence of the PJR Trust in Guntakal has become significant to politicians, symbolizing the influence of the trust in the region.

Jeevananda Reddy expressed his gratitude for all his fans and stated that members of the PJR Trust should be available for their supporters throughout the New Year. He was delighted to have visited the Maha Punyakshetra Sri Nettikanti Anjaneya Swami and started his new homecoming with the unveiling of the 2024 New Year PJR Trust calendars. It was mentioned that Sri Nettikanti Swamy had conducted a special pooja for Nara Chandrababu Naidu to become the Chief Minister. Jeevananda Reddy emphasized that the development of the state is only possible with the leadership of Babu (Chandrababu Naidu).

The PJR Trust calendars will feature Hindu, Muslim, and Christian Swamis in the first pages, followed by the PJR Trust's service programs and Telugu Desam Party's programs. The distribution of these calendars will extend throughout the district and constituency. Telugu Desam Party leaders, activists, and members of the PJR Trust participated in the program, and from the next day onwards, they will distribute the calendars to the public.









