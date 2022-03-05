Play sports to improve mental power, concentration: Venkatesh

Kurnool: BJP Rajya Sabha member T G Venkatesh called upon the students to play sports since childhood as they improve mental power and concentration. Participating as a chief guest in the inauguration of 41st State-level archery championship competitions organised at District Sports Authority Stadium grounds on Friday, Venkatesh said the athletes could achieve more medals if they pay special attention on the game and some technical aspects and added strong determination and concentration were key to achieve anything.

If an athlete wants to shine in the field, they should practice the game and undergo vigorous training, Venkatesh said and he will always encourage the athletes. Vijaya Milk dairy Chairman S V Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was providing a big platform to athletes to prove their talents in their selected fields. He assured all possible assistance to the athletes and for the development of sports field. District Archery Association state secretary Cherukuri Sathyanarayana said there was an urgent need to bring the tribal students to limelight by imp

rting training in archery and suggested the sports department to take steps in that direction. The archery championship competitions would be held for three days and 200 athletes from 13 districts have participated. The athletes who have performed awesome skills in the state-level championships would be selected to national-level championships to be held in Jammu Kashmir in April, said Naga Rathnamaiah. Sports department Chief Executive Officer (CEO) P V Ramana, Vijay Kumar, Surya Chandra and others participated in the launching ceremony.