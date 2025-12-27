Plea for clearance of general fund bills in village panchayats

Mangalagiri: Dr Jasti Veeranjaneyulu, National Vice-President of Akhila Bharata Panchayati Parishad (Delhi) and Chief Advisor of Andhra Pradesh Sarpanches Welfare Association, urged the authorities to take immediate steps to ensure clearance of general fund bills in village panchayats across the State.

Dr Veeranjaneyulu met Andhra Pradesh Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Commissioner Mylavarapu Krishna Teja and Andhra Pradesh Finance Department Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS) Chief Executive Officer A Gautham at their offices here on Friday. During the meeting, he explained the difficulties being faced by sarpanches across the State due to non-clearance of general fund bills and submitted a formal representation highlighting the issue. He pointed out that for the past 25 days, general fund bills have not been passing, resulting in serious problems for village administrations. Sarpanches are unable to make payments to workers engaged in sanitation and other developmental activities, as well as meet essential expenses of gram panchayats. The delay has adversely affected routine governance and ongoing works in villages.

Responding to the concerns, Commissioner Mylavarapu Krishna Teja and CFMS CEO A Gautham assured that necessary steps would be taken soon to ensure the smooth clearance of General Fund bills and to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Manchala village Sarpanch and Andhra Pradesh Sarpanches Welfare Association State Executive Committee member Chandu Venkata Sambasiva Rao also participated in the meeting.