Plea to do away with ‘Pay and Play’ system: DYFI

Vijayawada: The Democratic Youth Federation of India(DYFI) in a representation to chairman of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Animini Ravi Naidu appealed to him to overhaul the sports arena in the State and pave the way for development of sports of all kinds for the better future of the youth of the State. President of State DYFI Y Ramu and secretary G Ramanna called on chairman Ravi Naidu here on

Friday and submitted the representation. The DYFI leaders said that the pay and play system introduced in the sports is a retrograde step and it should be done away with immediately.

Referring to the lack of qualified coaches for various sports streams across the State, they appealed to the chairman to appoint regular coaches in all the stadiums across the State. At present, there are some coaches who are working on contract basis and their services could be regularised. They pointed out that the 97 outsourcing coaches who work at present could be paid a minimum timescale and their services could be regularised. Several playgrounds across the State were encroached upon and some were alienated. These playgrounds should be restored to allow the youth to practice various sports.

They stressed on the importance of establishing sports academy and sports hostels in various districts to promote sports on a large-scale. In order to provide educational opportunities to the sportspersons, the sports quota may be increased from the present two per cent to four per cent. Stern action should be taken against the issuance of fake sports certificates.

Recalling the various allegations of corruption in the SAAP, they appealed to the chairman to focus on the corruption and strive hard to root it out.

During the sports championships, the sportspersons should be given suitable dress, sports material and transportation charges. The pending prize money to the sportspersons should be paid immediately. They said that the decisions taken by the SAAP hereafter should be sportspersons-centred. The sports stadiums should not be given to the political parties to conduct their party programmes, they said.