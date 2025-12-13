Plea to expedite Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Project

Vijayawada: Former Minister and TDP State general secretary Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao appealed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to accord top priority to the long-pending Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Project and ensure its speedy completion. He met the Chief Minister at TDP Central Office in Mangalagiri on Friday and explained in detail the project’s significance for agriculture, drinking water supply, and livelihoods in upland areas.

Devineni Uma said the project is a long-cherished dream of farmers in the upland regions, who believe that bringing Godavari waters to their fields would transform the sector, prevent crop losses, and ensure prosperity. He stated that the scheme is expected to provide irrigation to about 4.8 lakh acres and drinking water to over 25 lakh people across 35 mandals in the erstwhile Krishna and Godavari districts.

Recalling that the previous TDP government had performed the groundbreaking ceremony and spent Rs 4,170 crore to fast-track the works. He expressed concern that corruption and inefficiency during the last five years of YSRCP rule had stalled the project.

CM Naidu, after hearing the representation, acknowledged the importance of the scheme and assured that the government is committed to removing the hurdles created earlier and reviving the project to ensure its completion. Both leaders agreed that the project is crucial for farmers’ welfare, water security, and regional economic development.