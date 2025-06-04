Plea to quadruple Duvvada-Nidadavolu railway line

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) in a letter to the Divisional Railway Manager of Vijayawada Division Narendra A Patil requested the railways to quadruple the Duvvada-Nidadavolu railway line. In the representation, AP Chambers president Potluri Bhasakara Rao stated that Duvvada railway station is an important station as it comes under Visakhapatnam city, which is home to a Special Economic Zone, Med Tech Zone, Vizag Steel Plant, Bulk Drug Park, and several industries. The upcoming Arcelormittal-Nippon Steel Plant in Anakapalli will also be close to Duvvada railway station. The Duvvada to Nidadavolu stretch is the aqua hub of the country. Similarly, there is widespread cultivation of several plantation crops like coconut, palm and others in this stretch. The paddy from the area is transported to different places in India and is also exported to many countries.

There are many projects that are coming up in this region including Petrochemical Complexes in the Kakinada region, a Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Duvvada-Anakapalli area and a bulk drug park near Anakapalli area. There are also crude oil refineries in the region. The establishment of the fourth railway line between Duvvada-Nidadavole, can function as a dedicated freight corridor enabling faster and economical transportation of goods. It has tremendous potential to emerge as a better alternative to transportation of goods by road as it will be cheaper and faster than road transport.

The fourth railway line will also improve the cargo handling capability of Vijayawada Division, thereby increasing its revenue. Bhaskara Rao requested the railways to grant the necessary funds for expediting the development of the new railway line between Duvvada and Nidadavole.