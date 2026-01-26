Pledge observed at Tagore Library

Vijayawada: On the occasion of National Voters’ Day, a pledge-taking programme was organised on Sunday at Tagore Library. Senior Librarian Ramadevi administered the Voter’s Day pledge to students as part of the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramadevi said that National Voters’ Day is observed every year on January 25 to commemorate the foundation of the Election Commission of India. Emphasising that every single vote has the power to shape the future of the nation, she urged students to actively participate in the democratic process.

During the programme, students took a pledge stating that, as citizens of India, they reaffirm their faith in democracy and commit themselves to upholding the democratic traditions of the country.

Library staff member Dhanalakshmi, teacher Pallavi, students from various schools, and library reference students participated in the programme.