Plunging water level in Srisailam dam causes concern

Srisailam (Nandyal district) : The declining water storage levels in the Srisailam Dam have become a major concern, with four more months remaining until the onset of the rainy season. The current water level in the dam stands at 852 tmc ft, significantly lower than its full capacity of 885 tmc ft.

Inflows into the dam have come to a complete halt, leading to the closure of all gates, and no water is being released downstream. With summer already setting in, the demand for water, both for drinking and irrigation, is expected to rise sharply, exacerbating the situation for residents of Nandyal district.

Adding to the crisis, the scorching summer heat will lead to increased evaporation, further depleting the already limited water reserves in the dam. Authorities and residents are now bracing for a challenging period ahead as water scarcity looms large.