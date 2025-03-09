  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

‘PM committed to women empowerment’

‘PM committed to women empowerment’
x

BJP State official spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sharma addressing a meeting held at BJP Guntur district office in Guntur on Saturday on the occasion of International Women’s Day

Highlights

BJP State official spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was implementing several welfare schemes for the empowerment of women.

Guntur : BJP State official spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was implementing several welfare schemes for the empowerment of women.

She addressed a meeting held at BJP Guntur district office on Saturday on the occasion of the International Women’s Day.

Speaking on the occasion, she recalled that Parliament passed the Women Reservation Bill following an initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She explained various welfare schemes introduced by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre including PM Mudra Yojana, PM Startup, Jan Dhan Yojana, Lakhpati Di Di and PM Employment Guarantee Schemes.

PM Awas Yojana scheme was implemented to sanction houses to the women beneficiaries. She said the Modi government was encouraging organ donation.

BJP Guntur district president Tirupati Rao, Mahila Morcha district president Nagamalleswari, former minister Dr Sanakkayala Aruna and BJP State executive member Yadlapati Swarupa Rani were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick