‘PM committed to women empowerment’

Guntur : BJP State official spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was implementing several welfare schemes for the empowerment of women.

She addressed a meeting held at BJP Guntur district office on Saturday on the occasion of the International Women’s Day.

Speaking on the occasion, she recalled that Parliament passed the Women Reservation Bill following an initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She explained various welfare schemes introduced by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre including PM Mudra Yojana, PM Startup, Jan Dhan Yojana, Lakhpati Di Di and PM Employment Guarantee Schemes.

PM Awas Yojana scheme was implemented to sanction houses to the women beneficiaries. She said the Modi government was encouraging organ donation.

BJP Guntur district president Tirupati Rao, Mahila Morcha district president Nagamalleswari, former minister Dr Sanakkayala Aruna and BJP State executive member Yadlapati Swarupa Rani were present.