PM hails Sathya Sai’s ‘spirit of service’

Puttaparthi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ‘Seva Paramo Dharmah’ has been the guiding force of Indian civilisation for centuries, shaping the nation’s resilience through constant change.

Addressing the birth centenary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba hereon Wednesday, the PM said Baba placed service at the core of human life and turned it into a global movement of compassion. He said visiting Puttaparthi was a deeply emotional and spiritual experience.

Earlier in the day, Modi offered floral tributes at Baba’s Mahasamadhi. “Bowing at Baba’s feet always fills the heart with profound emotion,” he said.

Modi noted that the centenary year is not merely a celebration but a divine blessing. “Though Baba is not present in physical form, his teachings, love, and spirit of service continue to guide crores across the world,” he said, adding that Baba’s message today resonates in more than 140 countries.

Calling Sathya Sai Baba a living embodiment of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Modi said the centenary year has become “a festival of universal love, peace, and service.” He remarked that the government was honoured to release a Rs 100 commemorative coin and a postage stamp celebrating Baba’s life and legacy.

The Prime Minister recalled Baba’s messages- Love All, Serve All, Help Ever, Hurt Never, and Less Talk, More Work- saying they remain powerful mantras of life even today. He said Baba’s institutions in education, healthcare, drinking water, rural development, and nutrition stand as “living testaments to spirituality expressed through service.” Remarkably, he noted, these institutions continue to grow despite Baba’s absence, proving that the impact of truly great souls increases with time. Modi praised the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust for its structured, long-term service model. He highlighted its major initiatives, including laying 3,000 km of water pipeline in Rayalaseema, building 1,000 houses for Odisha flood victims, and running hospitals where “poor patients are astonished to find there is no billing counter.”

The Prime Minister also lauded the Trust’s initiative to open 20,000 Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts for girls, aligning with the Centre’s mission to secure the future of daughters. He recalled that more than 4 crore accounts have been opened nationwide, with deposits exceeding Rs 3.25 lakh crore.

Earlier in the day, Modi participated in a Gau Daan programme where 100 cows were donated to poor farming families.

He linked India’s ancient reverence for cows with modern economic empowerment, recalling similar initiatives in Varanasi, Rwanda, and the global success of Indian cattle breeds like Gir and Kankrej.

Calling this era India’s “Kartavya Kaal,” the Prime Minister urged devotees to strengthen the “Vocal for Local” movement and contribute to nation-building.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Ministers K Rammohan Naidu, G Kishan Reddy, and Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Verma, AP IT Minister Nara Lokesh were among those present. The Prime Minister also offered prayers at the shrine and released a commemorative coin and stamp marking Sathya Sai Baba’s 100th birth anniversary.