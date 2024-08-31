PM lays stone for fishing harbour at Pudimadaka

Anakapalli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a fishing harbour to be built at a cost of Rs387 crore at Pudimadaka in Anakapalli district, in a virtual mode.

The Prime Minister launched a host of projects and laid the foundation stone as part of his visit to Maharashtra.

Speaking at the ceremony, Anakapallidistrict collector Vijaya Krishnan said that the fishing harbour at Pudimadaka would be wrapped up in one-and-a-half years.

Besides setting up cold storages, the project aids in generating employment opportunities for a number of people. She expressed happiness over the establishment of the fishing harbour in Anakapalli district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Vadhvan Port project at Palghar, a major undertaking valued at about Rs76,000 crore, aimed at creating a state-of-the-art maritime gateway to boost the country’s economic growth.

Following which, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation for various development projects along with inaugurating close to 218 fisheries projects intended to enhance infrastructure and productivity of the sector across the country. These initiatives are expected to generate over five lakh employment opportunities in the fisheries sector.

Other initiatives launched by the Prime Minister include development of fishing harbours and integrated aqua parks across multiple states, providing crucial infrastructure and high-quality inputs to enhance fish production, improving post-harvest management.