‘PM Modi, CM Naidu giving top priority to women empowerment’

Guntur : Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasahi Chandrasekhar said if encouraged, women will excel in all the fields on par with men.

He recalled that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget record seven times in the Parliament.

Addressing a meeting held at the NTR Municipal Corporation Stadium in Guntur city on Saturday on the occasion of International Women’s Day, he said every house wife is a finance minister in the house.

He said Indian badminton player P V Sindhu worked hard and excelled in badminton and brought name and fame to the country. He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu were giving top priority for the empowerment of women. Later, Pemmasani distributed awards to the women employees for rendered best services in various departments.

Subsequently, the Union Minister along with MLA Naseer Ahmed and MLA Galla Madhavi inaugurated roads after roads widening at Moodu Vanthenala Centre in Guntur city in the backdrop of the launch of flyover bridge works at Sankar Vilas Centre in April.

He opened the roads for traffic. He sought the cooperation of the locals for widening the roads at Mudu Vanthenala area.

GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu said that with the cooperation of the Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, the GMC will develop Guntur as a clean city.