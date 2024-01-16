  • Menu
PM Modi inaugurates NASIN in Penukonda
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics Academy (NASIN) in Andhra Pradesh. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief Minister Jagan, several ministers, and other public representatives.

The NASIN training center has been constructed on a 503-acre area near Palasamudram in Gorantla Mandal of Sri Satyasai District. It meets international standards and has been built with a focus on safety and security. The facility is conveniently located, with Bangalore International Airport just an hour away. Similar to Mussoorie for IAS and Hyderabad for IPS, NASIN will serve as the training center for those selected for the Indian Revenue Services (IRS).

The premises of NASIN already have a solar system in place, and arrangements have been made to bring in the necessary aircraft for training purposes. Additionally, plans are underway to construct a separate railway line for NASIN.



