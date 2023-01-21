PM Modi keenly striving to empower youth: Kapil Patil

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission is to provide employment to the youths in the country, said Union Minister of State for Panchayat Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil.

Attending as chief guest for the third phase of 'Rozgar Mela' here on Friday, he said the Prime Minister was focusing on providing job opportunities to the youths and empowering them. He said that it was a pleasure to release about 71,000 appointment letters in various central government departments in the country.

Kapil Moreshwar said the appointments for the posts, including Group D, customs, railways, defence, banks, insurance, paramilitary forces and other departments, were distributed. The appointments also included recruitment in educational institutions like IIM and AIIMS in the state of Andhra Pradesh, he added.

Further, the Union Minister mentioned that the Prime Minister wants to fill all the vacant posts recruiting the youth. He said so far, nearly 2 lakh government employees have been promoted in all departments, he mentioned.

Earlier, the mela, hosted by Chief Commissioner, Customs and CGST Sanjay Pant, was inaugurated by the Prime Minister in virtual mode. It was attended by HoDs of various Central government officers, Commissioner of Customs K Engineer, Waltair Division DRM Anup Satpathy participated in the programme. In Visakhapatnam, about 207 selected candidates received appointment letters directly.