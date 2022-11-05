PM Modi likely to lay foundation stones for multiple projects

Visakhapatnam: BJP MLC PVN Madhav said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for various projects such as construction of the SCoR zone headquarters, ESI Hospital new campus of IIM-V and HPCL expansion project, among others.

Sharing details with the media, he said the BJP would fight for land scams in Visakhapatnam, including Rushikonda and Daspalla. He also made it clear that those who want to team up with the BJP from other parties need to resign from their post.

BJP state vice-president P Vishnu Kumar Raju said a road show is scheduled during PM's two-day visit. He condemned the attitude of the CID police in detaining the TDP senior leader Ayyanna Patrudu at his residence in Narsipatnam on Thursday. He said that such high-handed behaviour would be brought to the notice of the Centre. Visakhapatnam Parliamentary district president Raveendra Medapati spoke.