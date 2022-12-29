PM Modi shocks over the Kandukur incident, announces ex-gratia to Kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the tragedy inKandukur public meeting of Nellore district held under auspices of TDP. In this regard, the PMO tweeted by writing "I am deeply disturbed by the tragedy that took place in the public meeting in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery."

The PMO said that an exgratia of Rs 2 lakhs from PMNRF to the family members of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for injured will be granted.

TDP chief Chandrababu held a public meeting in Kandukur on Wednesday night. A large crowd attended the event. Before Babu started his speech, there was a stampede. In this incident, 8 people lost their lives and five others were injured.



Immediately after the accident, Chandrababu stopped the meeting in the middle and visited the victims. He said that the public meeting will be a condolence meeting and announced financial assistance of Rs.10 lakh to deceased on behalf of TDP.