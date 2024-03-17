PM Modi To Rally With Naidu And Kalyan In Andhra Pradesh: Prajagalam Event Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to join forces with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan at a grand public rally scheduled to be held at Boppudi village, near Chilakaluripet town in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district on March 17.



This significant gathering, named Prajagalam, marks the first NDA election meeting in Andhra Pradesh leading up to the simultaneous legislative assembly and Lok Sabha polls scheduled for May 13. The Prime Minister's Office confirmed Modi’s visit to Andhra Pradesh for the Chilakaluripet rally, signaling a pivotal moment in the state's political landscape.



The event holds immense significance as it brings together the leaders of the three alliance partners, TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP, on the same platform after a decade. Modi, Naidu, and Kalyan will share the election stage, symbolizing a unified front ahead of the 2024 polls.



Dubbed Prajagalam, the rally is envisioned as a move to combat "atrocious politics" and pave the way for a promising future for Andhra Pradesh. The three parties are mobilizing their supporters in large numbers for this gathering, underscoring its importance in the electoral discourse.



To prepare for the event, the TDP has released a special logo featuring images of Modi, Naidu, and Kalyan, emphasizing their collective vision and unity. The NDA partners have finalized their seat-sharing formula for both the Lok Sabha and state polls, demonstrating a coordinated approach towards the upcoming elections.

According to the schedule shared by the TDP, Modi is expected to arrive at Gannavaram Airport by 4:10 pm, where he will then proceed to Palnadu district via helicopter, reaching the meeting venue in Boppudi village around 5 pm. Modi is slated to participate in the election meeting from 5 pm to 6 pm before departing for Hyderabad, marking a pivotal moment in the electoral journey of Andhra Pradesh.