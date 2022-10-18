PM Modi virtually launches Kisan Samriddhi Kendra at Eluru

Eluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually inaugurated Coromandel International's flagship 'Kisan Kendra' in Eluru as part of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samridhi Kendras (PMKSKs), the initiative of the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizer.

These Kendras are envisaged to act as one-stop-shop wherein farmers will receive multiple agri-inputs and services along with soil /seed /fertiliser testing and sample collection facilities at one place.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, Eluru MLA Alla Nani, District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh and senior executives from Coromandel International Executive Vice-President, Marketing Kalidas Paramanik; Vice-President and Divisional Head G V Subba Reddy, Head of Corporate Relations and Institutional Sales K Satyanarayana and others were present.

The event witnessed by about 500 farmers. The Prime minister also launched subsidised urea bags under single brand name Bharat Urea as part of the One Nation-One fertilizer scheme and released the 12th instalment of PM-Kisan Scheme to beneficiary farmers.