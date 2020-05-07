PM Narendra Modi holds a high-level meeting on Vizag gas leakage incident

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy said a high-level committee was formed to review the fallout after

a major gas leak from a factory located near Visakhapatnam.

A decision to constitute a high-level committee was taken at a high-level

Disaster Management Authority meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi held on Thursday.

The meeting which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy and other senior officials had discussed the situation in the wake of the incident took place in Visakhapatnam.

It has also discussed the troubles faced by the people in the incident and how to provide relief to the victims and their families.

That apart, the high-level meeting has also deliberated about the number of days that the chemical leaked from the factory remains in the air, its impact and the actions need to be taken to reduce its impact at the earliest.

Kishan Reddy said the committee would go into all these issues and the further action needs to be taken.

The minister said earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah have spoken to Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and inquired about the incident and assured to extend all necessary help from the Centre.

Kishan Reddy said that the NDRF personnel are already engaged in the rescue operations at the site. Besides, the PM has also directed the Indian Navy at Visakhpatnam to extend their help to the local authorities in the rescue operations, he added.