PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for Bhogapuram airport in November

Vizianagaram: Prime minister Narendra Modi likely will arrive in Vizianagaram to lay foundation stone for Bhogapuram international airport as well as Central Tribal University in November. In this connection, the district administration is gearing up for completion of pending works like land acquisition.

Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Tuesday reviewed the status of land acquisition and instructed the district administration to complete the payment of compensation and provide the basic amenities like roads, drinking water, power to oustees at other areas. He told collector A Surya Kumari to look into the issue of handing over the lands of airport approach roads and terminal building to GMR Infrastructure

He directed them to clear legal hurdles as soon as possible and make all arrangements for foundation stone event.

Later, he told the revenue officials to acquire the land for Central Tribal University and get the complete details of lands, if they are original patta lands or D-patta or some other else.

Four-lane road also to be laid to reach the tribal university. Sugarcane, grown under the closed Bheemasingi sugar factory, is proposed to be shifted to either Chodavaram or Sankili factory to protect the interests of the farmers here.