PM Narendra Modi unveils Alluri Sitaramaraju's statue in Bhimavaram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually unveiled a 30-feet bronze statue of Tribal hero Alluri Sitaramaraju at Pedhamarim in Bhimavaram, West Godavari district as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, AP Minister Roja, former Union Ministers, Chiranjeevi, Purandeswari and other ministers participated in this program.



On this occasion CM Jagan honoured Modi with a shawl. He spoke for a while with the descendants of Alluri Sitaramaraju.



Union Minister Kishan Reddy said that the 125th birth anniversary of Alluri is being celebrated as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate the freedom fighters. He said that many great people have made sacrifices for the country.



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitated Prime Minister Modi on behalf of the state government. He was presented with a shawl, bow and arrow. The Prime Minister honoured Alluri's family members and descendants.